Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT BS6 Model Unveiled, Designed To Meet New Regulation

Japenese automobile company Suzuki unveiled the Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT BS6 model at the Auto Expo 2020 along with other models in Greater Noida on Saturday. The already existing Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the updated BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is expected to get marginally more expensive.

Carries over same design cycle parts

The new bike carries over the same design cycle parts and the instrument panel as the outgoing 2019 model. However, the upgraded version comes with an altered body graphic on the front part of the bike, particularly the beak, as well as on the fuel tank.

The updated middleweight adventure motorcycle V-Strom 650 XT, is designed to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations although the manufacturer, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has yet not revealed if there would be any changes in the power and torque output of the BS6 V-Storm 650 XT.

Though the engine remains the same 645 cc, parallel twin, Liquid-cooled motor has been updated to meet the new emission regulations. For reference, the outgoing BS4 model of the V-Strom 650 XT put out 70 bhp of maximum power at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

In terms of visuals, the instrument panel seems to remain the same-part analogue part digital used on the outgoing BS4 model. Everything else including the mirrors, windshield, handlebar, suspension, wheels and tyres also continues to be the same. In terms of rider aids, riders get a three-level traction control system which can be turned off and a ABS which cannot be turned off.

The other models showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, were the BS6 models of its entry-level Gixxer series, the 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.