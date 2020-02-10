Auto Expo 2020: Complete A-Z Guide About Carmakers At The Event

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too saw a plethora of launches and unveils. The event that will end on February 12 is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors grabbed massive attention at the ongoing Auto Expo motor show when it unveiled its HBX micro-SUV concept. According to media reports, the Tata HBX mini-SUV will likely come in petrol-only models and the company is also looking to introduce an all-electric version of it as well. As per reports, the HBX all-electric version could be Tata's first electric vehicle to be priced under Rs 10 lakh. Tata HBX will likely be hitting the Indian market by mid-2020.

“The HBX SUV showcar, a product which will define a completely new segment, offering a stunning package of true SUV design, nimble performance, and class leading space” says Guenter Bustchek, CEO & MD at @AEMotorShow. #TMLatAE2020 pic.twitter.com/s1QjSEXKZF — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) February 5, 2020

Force Motors

The highlight of Force Motors' Auto Expo stall was their all-new Gurkha. The next-generation off-roading car is a Mahindra Thar rival and has a traditional look to it. The Gurkha is BS6-compliant and has got much more equipment than the previous model. The price of the new car is yet to be revealed but it is being reported that the company will reveal the price in May.

The new Gurkha Standard has a powerful FM 2.6 CR, 90hp BS6 engine and a new high strength C-in-C chassis, making it the most capable off-roading vehicle in the country. #AutoExpo2020 #AE2020 #FMLAtAE2020 #NextGenMobilitySolutions https://t.co/RhPRKoEGT2 pic.twitter.com/pknxgs70SQ — Force Gurkha (@ForceGurkha4x4) February 9, 2020

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new Ignis facelift in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show. The Ignis that was first launched in 2017 under the dealership of Maruti Suzuki NEXA, was then upgraded in 2019 with minor changes. According to media reports, the new Ignis comes with a new front bumper, grille and fog lamp housing.

The wait is finally over! Get ready to beat the urban chaos with the New Ignis. Keep watching the LIVE webcast for the big reveal.#TheNewIgnis #NEXA #MarutiSuzukiAE20 #AutoExpo2020 #CreateInspire https://t.co/KlLeqohRFf — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 7, 2020

Great Wall Motors

Great Wall Motors (GWM) unveiled the R1 electric hatchback in the Indian market. As per reports, GWM R1 is said to be the most affordable electric car in the world at the moment. Mostly available in China, Great Wall Motors' R1 electric hatchback is priced at around Rs 7 - 8 lakh in India. The GWM R1 electric hatchback is one of the 10 models showcased by the Chinese brand at the Auto Expo 2020.

When the team of intelligent, super-machines takes over #AutoExpo2020, one can't help but get mesmerized! Come see the Haval range of SUVs to experience it yourself. #GWMatAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/R4X159pZHy — GWMIndia (@GwmIndia) February 7, 2020

Morris Garages

The British automotive company revealed a rebadged version of the Baojun RC-6 that is already being sold in China. By the first look of it, the car is reminiscent of a BMW 3 Series GT and comes with a relatively high ground clearance of 198mm, found mostly in SUVs. MG while talking to the media has said that the sedan type car would come to India by the end of 2020.

Join us as we take you on a journey from the past, through the present and into the future! At MG Pavillion, Hall 5. #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/huIZMx4LPg — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 7, 2020

Other companies at the event

Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, Haima Automobile, Hyundai Motor and many other brands also showcased their products in the ongoing motor show. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year and all of them marked their presence at the event.

