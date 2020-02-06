GWM R1, World’s Cheapest Electric Car, Is NOW Available In The Indian Market

Being a car-loving country, India will witness the launch of several cars in the year 2020. Reportedly, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. Among these 126 upcoming cars, Great Wall Motors have unveiled the R1 electric hatchback in the Indian market. Here are more details.

World’s Cheapest Electric Car is NOW available in the Indian market

Auto Expo 2020 is one of the world's premier auto shows. The signature event, witnesses the best minds coming together on a single platform to showcase all that is best in the automotive world, in terms of products, technologies, concepts and trends. Also known as Asia's largest motor show, the Auto Expo 2020 is being conducted between February 7 and February 12, 2020, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. From Maruti's new Brezza to Aprilla's SXR160 in the Q2 range, the Auto Expo 2020 witnessed the launch of several new cars in the Indian Market.

Among them, Great Wall Motors (GWM) unveiled the R1 electric hatchback in the Indian market. As reported by a leading news tabloid, GWM R1 electric hatchback is said to be the most affordable car in the world at the moment. Mostly available in China, Great Wall Motors' R1 electric hatchback is priced at around Rs 7 - 8 lakh in India. The GWM R1 electric hatchback is one of the 10 models showcased by the Chinese brand at the Auto Expo 2020.

The functions of the car are unique, as the recently launched model is a proper city car, powered by a single electric motor paired with a 33kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which offers 47bhp and 125Nm of peak torque. GWM R1's performance is apt for a city environment, as it offers a speed claimed to be 100km/h. The GWM R1 also comes with both standard and fast-charging technologies, allowing the batteries to charge up to 80% in under 40 mins.

(Promo Image: GWM India Twitter)