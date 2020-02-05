Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils Rebadged Version Of RC-6 In India

British automotive marque MG Motors that had recently commenced its operations in India has unveiled the new MG RC-6 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show. The new MG RC-6 is a sedan type car which is not what the company is known for as it had traditionally focused more on SUVs. According to media reports, the new RC6 is a rebadged version of the Baojun RC-6 that is being sold in China since September 2019. MG while talking to the media has said that the car would come to India by the end of 2020, though it has not hinted at RC-6's launch in the country.

MG unveils RC-6 in India

By the first look of it, the car is reminiscent of a BMW 3 Series GT and comes with a relatively high ground clearance of 198mm, found mostly in SUVs. The RC-6 has a 2,800mm wheelbase and measures 4,925mm from nose to tail. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 145 bhp and torque of 245 Nm, similar to the one seen on the Hector. According to media reports, the company could tweak the car's interior to match the expectations of Indian consumers. The car with high ground clearance will allow drivers to take it on terrains that one typically doesn't associate with sedans.

As per reports, the car is at par with some of the sub-compact SUV's and sedans in India, including Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. The same version of the car in China is priced at 84,800 yuan to 1,23,800 yuan, which roughly converts into 8,00,000 to 12,00,000 in Indian Rupees. Some of the other cars that the company unveiled in the Expo are Marvel X, eMG-6, MG ZS. Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) will showcase its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon. Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled eXUV300 and eKUV100 at the event, the cars are the electric versions of XUV300 and KUV100. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.

