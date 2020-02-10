Auto Expo 2020: Evolet Raptor Electric Maxi Scooter Unveiled

Evolet India, an electric vehicle brand from Rissala Electric Motors, unveiled its Raptor electric maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo 2020. The scooter reportedly features digital instrument console, LED lights, and flaunts a brushless 3000-watt electric motor that draws power from 72V 40 Ah lithium-ion battery.

According to the reports, the electric scooter is equipped with a 40Ah battery and takes around 3-4 hours to be fully charged. The scooter is ideal for long-distance commuting, claimed the officials at Evolet India to the reporters.

The Evolet Raptor electric maxi-scooter has a capability for a range of around 100km to 250km on a single charge with a top speed of 120 kmph, suggest reports. The company confirmed to the media that the electric scooter Raptor is built around a rigid chassis and gets a digital speedometer along with mobile charging USB port, as well as IOT-enabled features.

The scooter will hit showrooms by June 2020

The scooter that will reportedly hit the showrooms by June 2020, offers a mobile app with a wide range of information that displays battery health, battery status, GPS, geo-fencing and security tracking. The app also allows the customers to make service appointments and notifies them of service due date.

Evolet wants to expand its presence

Interestingly, the Raptor cruiser scooter comes in colour options of white & black and has its manufacturing plants installed at Bilaspur in Haryana, suggest reports. The company told the reporters that it intends to expand its presence across Delhi-NCR Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Evolet reportedly showcased an entire fleet of electric two-wheelers, including the Evolet E-Hawk electric sports bike that flaunts self-balancing technology. According to the reports, the company also launched Air Smart Purifier helmets along with its new models of electric vehicles.

