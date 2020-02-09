Auto Expo 2020: Force Motors Unveils New Drop-dead Gorgeous Gurkha

Pune based automobile company Force Motors unveiled its all-new updated Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020. It is expected to be available on the showrooms in May 2020 this year. In addition, Force has contributed to make Gurkha a little more mainstream by adding extra comfort refinement and meet the new safety norms. The all-new Gurkha is expected to compete with the newly updated Thar.

The new #ForceGurkha comes with attractive new interiors.

A new dashboard & instrument cluster, ergonomically designed seats with best-in-class leg room, head room and elbow room & car like steering with a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column. #AutoExpo2020 #FMLAtAE2020 pic.twitter.com/oWlufOR3Qr — Force Motors Ltd. (@ForceMotorsFML) February 8, 2020

Specs and features

It features front lights with circular DRLs and its bumper and grille sports a new look. The taillights also got an update but the spare wheel remains unchanged. The demo piece showcased a three-door variant but it is expected Gurkha to offer 5-door variants as well. In its interior, the centre console gets a touchscreen infotainment system and the dash has a MID between tacho and speedo and the overall finish has been improved to a greater extent.

The new #ForceGurkha is here, and it's drop-dead gorgeous. While maintaining the rugged features of its predecessor, the new Gurkha complies with all the latest safety features. #AutoExpo2020 #AE2020 #FMLAtAE2020 #NextGenMobilitySolutions pic.twitter.com/ZBG39VxFdd — Force Motors Ltd. (@ForceMotorsFML) February 8, 2020



It comes with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, power windows and LED headlamps with DRLs. It is a 4+2 seater vehicle with four forward-facing seats in two rows followed by two jump seats. It can be pulled out easily to make space for the luggage.

It is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine with BS6 norms. The engine produces 90 bhp—5 bhp more than the outgoing model. It sports a five-speed manual transmission that channelizes power to live, rigid axles at both ends, powering all four wheels. It is very comfortable on rough roads, hilly terrains and can be generally used for greater off-road use.

