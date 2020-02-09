The Debate
The Debate
Auto Expo 2020: Force Motors Unveils New Drop-dead Gorgeous Gurkha

Pune based automobile company Force Motors unveiled its all-new updated Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020. It is expected to be available from May 2020 onwards.

Auto Expo 2020

Pune based automobile company Force Motors unveiled its all-new updated Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020. It is expected to be available on the showrooms in May 2020 this year. In addition, Force has contributed to make Gurkha a little more mainstream by adding extra comfort refinement and meet the new safety norms. The all-new Gurkha is expected to compete with the newly updated Thar. 

Specs and features

It features front lights with circular DRLs and its bumper and grille sports a new look. The taillights also got an update but the spare wheel remains unchanged. The demo piece showcased a three-door variant but it is expected Gurkha to offer 5-door variants as well. In its interior, the centre console gets a touchscreen infotainment system and the dash has a MID between tacho and speedo and the overall finish has been improved to a greater extent. 

It comes with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, power windows and LED headlamps with DRLs. It is a 4+2 seater vehicle with four forward-facing seats in two rows followed by two jump seats. It can be pulled out easily to make space for the luggage. 
It is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine with BS6 norms. The engine produces 90 bhp—5 bhp more than the outgoing model. It sports a five-speed manual transmission that channelizes power to live, rigid axles at both ends, powering all four wheels. It is very comfortable on rough roads, hilly terrains and can be generally used for greater off-road use.

