Auto Expo 2020: Top Concept Cars Unveiled By Major Brands This Year

Major car brands have unveiled their best concept cars at the Auto Expo 2020. For a few, it will be their debut into the Indian market. A majority of the concepts introduced will also reportedly go into production. Take a look at the top 5 concept cars introduced at the Auto Expo this year.

Top 5 concepts of Auto Expo 2020

The first concept car is the Maruti Suzuki's Futuro E Concept. The car will have both ICE and electric iterations of the production-spec versions and a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor to make its way under the hood of the SUV. The Futuro E Concept boasts a bold new design and a coupe-SUV body style with a slanting roofline that sweeps towards the end.



The second concept car is the new Sierra EV concept by Tata Motors. It is an all-electric concept SUV that pays homage to the legendary Sierra SUV. The front of the car looks butch and muscular. The car brings a Land Rover Defender appeal.

The Sierra makes a comeback at the @TataMotors pavilion at #AutoExpo2020. An all-electric SUV in q Concept form. pic.twitter.com/s9kb4LJAIY — Mayank Dhingra (@mayankforester) February 5, 2020



The Kia Sonet is a subcompact SUV which will be Kia Motor's third model in India. The concept looks tall and butch. Most likely the SUV will have the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol while the 1.5-litre diesel will be sourced from the Seltos.

The Skoda Vision IN was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 after its debut a few days back. It is built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and the production model is expected to arrive in early 2021. The Skoda Vision IN will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car is also rumoured to have a crystalline gear lever.

The Skoda Vision IN concept makes its debut with boxy styling, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and eco-friendly cabin materials. Additionally, the crossover rides on top of the company’s new MQB-A0-IN platform and power is sourced from a 148 hp 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine. pic.twitter.com/6SdpUh983N — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) February 4, 2020



The Concept H will be the debut car for Great Wall Motor (GWM) in India. The concept H is a compact SUV which looks much bigger. The design of the has a tapering silhouette and curvy dimensions which make it an urban SUV.