The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Auto Expo 2020: Top Concept Cars Unveiled By Major Brands This Year

Cars

Auto Expo 2020 saw many major brands unveil their concept cars from the Maruti Suzuki's Futuro E Concept to the Skoda Vision IN and new Sierra EV concept.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

Major car brands have unveiled their best concept cars at the Auto Expo 2020. For a few, it will be their debut into the Indian market.  A majority of the concepts introduced will also reportedly go into production. Take a look at the top 5 concept cars introduced at the Auto Expo this year.

Top 5 concepts of Auto Expo 2020

The first concept car is the Maruti Suzuki's Futuro E Concept. The car will have both ICE and electric iterations of the production-spec versions and a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor to make its way under the hood of the SUV. The Futuro E Concept boasts a bold new design and a coupe-SUV body style with a slanting roofline that sweeps towards the end.


The second concept car is the new Sierra EV concept by Tata Motors. It is an all-electric concept SUV that pays homage to the legendary Sierra SUV. The front of the car looks butch and muscular. The car brings a Land Rover Defender appeal. 


The Kia Sonet is a subcompact SUV which will be Kia Motor's third model in India. The concept looks tall and butch. Most likely the SUV will have the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol while the 1.5-litre diesel will be sourced from the Seltos.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: All The Upcoming Electric Cars In India; From Mercedes To Renault

Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils Gloster Full-Sized SUV; Read The Specifications


The Skoda Vision IN was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 after its debut a few days back. It is built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and the production model is expected to arrive in early 2021. The Skoda Vision IN will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car is also rumoured to have a crystalline gear lever.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric Unveils First Of Its Kind AE-47 Electric Motorcycle

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Launches New BS6 Compliant Ertiga S-CNG


The Concept H will be the debut car for Great Wall Motor (GWM) in India. The concept H is a compact SUV which looks much bigger. The design of the has a tapering silhouette and curvy dimensions which make it an urban SUV.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TIWARI: 'ALL EXIT POLLS WILL FAIL'
MANISH SISODIA PROJECTED TO WIN
DELHI EXIT POLLS (OKHLA)
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW