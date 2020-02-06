The Auto Expo 2020 was off to a productive start on its Day 1. The second day of the expo is also packed with some brand new products. This auto expo is considered to be a grand stage for automobile companies and motor enthusiasts alike. The Auto Expo acts as a platform for several new companies to showcase their products to the world.

Auto Expo 2020: Force Motors unveils the all-new Force Gurkha

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020 To Mark The Indian Debut Of The Latest Skoda Karoq; Details Here

Pune-based automotive company Force Motors unveiled its newest model. The company is famous for making vans. The company displayed its three flagship vehicles which it claimed were fully electric. The company also showcased the complete range of engines produced for leading auto majors like Mercedes, BMW, and Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: All Tata Motors Cars Unveiled At The Motor Show In Greater Noida

On Day 1, the company earned immense praise for its next-generation shared mobility platform codenamed the 'T1N'. This has been simultaneously developed for both internal combustion engines and 100 per cent electric drive. The managing director Prasan Firodia spoke about this system and said that it will cater to the markets of the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: All Mahindra Automobiles Unveiled At The Event

About Force Gurkha

The new Force Gurkha receives a new set of bumpers and headlamp clusters. It features a new grille, along with body cladding and skirts all around the SUV, giving it a proper off-roader appearance. The Force Gurkha currently has 16-inch alloy wheels with 245/70 tyre profiles. The wheel arches are also more prominent than before, giving it a rather muscular and bold design. The dashboard of the vehicle now comes with a central touchscreen infotainment system, new instrument cluster with a MID display at its centre, individual seats in the second row and newly designed circular air vents as well. Force Motors has continued to offer the 2.6-litre diesel engine on the new Gurkha as well. However, this engine has now been updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms in the Indian market. The updated engine now produces 90bhp and powers all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: What To Expect From Maruti Suzuki After The Unveiling Of Future-E Concept

Three variants on this grounds-up utility vehicle platform were also unveiled. The people-mover variant Cruiser, cargo variant Kargoking, off-road or recreational variant Gurkha. The motor company also displayed two buses, a 51-seater and the school bus variant of the 33-seater Traveller Monobus. These buses were built on the next generation modular monocoque bus platform.

Besides that, the makers also displayed the Traveller Smartcitibus which is expected to be operated by BEST. The company has made claims that it will most likely bring about a paradigm shift in the way commuters in Mumbai travel daily. Force Motors R&D team also worked and developed a 100 per cent electric variant of their popular and flagship brand Traveller.