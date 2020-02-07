Auto Expo 2020: Get Down At THIS Metro Stop To Reach The India Expo Mart

Auto Expo 2020 is underway at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The 15th edition has new, attractive and latest models of various automobiles at the venue. The showcase is scheduled to continue until February 12, 2020. The showcase attracts thousands every year and this year too, many smart, techy and hybrid models will be unveiled here. One can reach the venue in a private vehicle or take the metro. Read on and learn how to get to the Auto Expo 2020 conveniently.

All you should know about the Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 is open to everyone who wishes to explore the future consumer opportunities in automobiles, be it two-wheelers, cars, luxury vehicles and more. The gates at the India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park 2 in Greater Noida UP is open between the hours 11:00 am to 08:00 pm in the evening. The grand event will continue between the dates February 8, 2020, to February 12, 2020.

How to reach the venue?

One can drive to the venue using a personal car or vehicle. However, for the ones who do not own any vehicles, you can take the metro. Reach Botanical Garden Metro Station in Blue Line which is a connecting metro station between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre. From the metro station, there are options of bus services or shuttle bus services to the venue. One can also take a cab, share a taxi or carpool there. Another means of travelling to the venue for the outstation person is through the IGIA airport, which is fifty minutes away from the venue.

One can enter the venue after buying a valid ticket through the Book My Show website. The prices of the tickets vary on all days. The organisers have created a theme and this year it is 'Explore the World of Mobility'.

