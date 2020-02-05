Auto Expo 2020: China's Great Wall Motors Launch Their Haval Brand Of SUV In India

China’s largest sports vehicle manufacturer, Great Wall Motors has launched its Haval brand of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in India at Auto Expo 2020. They have made their debut in India along with a whole clan of SUVs. They have also given the Haval Concept H its world premiere at the motor show taking place at Greater Noida.

GWM India @ AutoExpo 2020 - Intelligent Mobility Redefined with #GWMatAutoExpo showcasing Haval range of SUVs, GWM EV and concept cars Concept H & Vision 2025. https://t.co/dOqyNafrQK — GWMIndia (@GwmIndia) February 5, 2020

Great Wall will be the second vehicle manufacturer from China to enter the Indian vehicle market after SAIC Motor Corp-owned MG Motor India. The Hebei-based Great Wall Motors announced a major development in the Indian vehicle market last month. They are acquiring the Talegaon-based vehicle manufacturing of American vehicle maker General Motors.

GWM has been quite successful in other countries. They are hoping for the same success if not more in the Indian market too. Keeping in mind the Make In India Market, the company is planning to set up manufacturing plants across the country and eventually also hopes to export from here as well. The company in its press release has said that Over the past decade, GWM has invested more than $1.5 billion for research and development of cutting-edge technologies such as new energy, intelligent network connection, autonomous driving and build exclusive platforms and product lineup for new energy vehicles.

Hardeep Singh Brar, director, sales and marketing of Indian operations of Great Wall Motors in Auto Expo 2020 said that India has become one of the world's fastest-growing major economy and the auto market is promising, making it a preferred investment destination for most auto companies. He also said that at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020, the company is introducing its global intelligent SUV expert brand, Haval. They plan to cover a complete range of SUV’s keeping in mind the young and dynamic consumers of India.

Great Wall Motors has launched and teased a series of SUV’s that will likely be a part of the brand's initial lineup in India somewhere around 2021. The cars include The Haval H9, Concept H, Haval F7, Haval Vision 2025 and Haval F5.