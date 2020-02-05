Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Tuscon Facelift With Blue Link Technology Unveiled

Hyundai has showcased its much-anticipated SUV the new Tucson Facelift today at Auto Expo 2020. Smart, modern and athletic as the manufacturers have claimed, Hyundai’s compact SUV the Tucson flaunts Blue Link technology for the advanced flow of information between the vehicle and driver.

With an inbuilt SIM card and a 24x7 call assistance, the car is the latest tech and safety advancement with extraordinary performance and fuel economy of up to 28 MPG. Tucson Facelift is a delineation of the Hyundai Tucson premium SUV that was launched in 2016, the Facelift version is modified to a new signature cascading grille, LED headlamps with a sleeker design and a chiseled front bumper.

In case you had not yet come across excellence with premium & bold styling, dominant performance, smart technology & comfort along with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety, then here it is; The #New2020TUCSON by @HyundaiIndia launched at #AutoExpo2020. #FutureIsComing pic.twitter.com/unMbwRkRfT — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 5, 2020

The revised model installed with AWD in range-topping diesel-automatic version

The Korean brand revealed at the Auto Expo that the automobile is priced between Rs 18.77-23.74 lakh for the petrol versions, and Rs 20.80-26.97 lakh for the diesel models, according to reports. Tucson's facelift version has modified features with significant mechanical changes in the form of BS6-compliant versions of the current model’s 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines.

@HyundaiIndia launches the 2020 Tucson SUV @AEMotorShow. Positioned in the cusp between entry luxury and top-end of premium segments, Tucson hasn’t recorded big volumes. Will the new model turn that around?#Hyundai #hyundaitucson @businessline @HyundaiIndia pic.twitter.com/70LkPjtWXC — Muralidhar Swaminathan (@muraliswami) February 5, 2020

Read Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Showcases AI Enabled Car Marvel X With Autonomous Capabilities

Read Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils 'world's 1st 5G Smart Cockpit' Vision-i Concept Car

However, reports suggest that the same 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options are expected to be on offer. The revised model is reportedly installed with an AWD option in the range-topping diesel-automatic version. However, the additional features also include a panoramic sunroof, Blue Link connectivity suite, wireless phone charging, and an 8-way powered driver's seat.

The new improved Tucson facelift has a brilliant pair of BS-VI compliant engines – a 2.0-liter NA petrol motor (148bhp & 192Nm) and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel (179bhp & 400Nm) that are at par in performance with Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V, and the upcoming VW T-Roc.

Read Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival

Read Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Sierra Concept Car Teases With A 3-door SUV