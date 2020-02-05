Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils 'world's 1st 5G Smart Cockpit' Vision-i Concept Car

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is expected to be one of the greatest events of the year. MG Motors unveiled the Vision-i concept car which is claimed to be the 'world's first 5G smart cockpit'. The MG Vision-i concept car combines the perfect combination of a large space MPV and SUV. The company calls the car SPV which stands for Smart Protective Vehicle. The company also described the car as an intelligent and active interactive car.

The Vision-i concept is the no-screen design cockpit concept, which is also the highlight of the car. The cockpit of the car is also 5G enabled and it further features a SKY VISION full cabin intelligent interactive system with full-chamber interaction capability. The car provides hands-free driving mode while being first-mass produced Level 3 autonomous car.

READ: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Showcases AI Enabled Car Marvel X With Autonomous Capabilities

MG unveils line-up of cars

Apart from the Vision-i concept car, MG Motors India unveiled a line-up of cars that will make their way to India in the near future. MG showcased Gloster premium SUV, Hector 6-seater SUV, ZS, EV, HS SUV and Marvel X pure electric SUV at the event. MG's first sedan is the plug-in hybrid and is powered by a 1.5-litre motor capable of churning out 305 PS of power and 480Nm of torque. The car also comes fully loaded with keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and optional heated seats.

READ: Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival

Join us as we take you on a journey from the past, through the present and into the future! At MG Pavillion, Hall 5. #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/qdxIDcE1e8 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 5, 2020

Another car showcased is the E200 which is a concept for India that is doing well in China. The car comprises of a 24 kWh battery with a range of 250 km. The E200 also has a seven-inch touchscreen and comes in two, three and four seating options. Another sedan displayed is the RC 6 which is a mid-sized premium sedan that comes with two transmission options. The car is also an internet-enabled car and packs features like panoramic sunroof, leather seats and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. MC is also all set to launch the MG ZS which is a conventional fuel variant if the electric that has already benn launched in India.

READ: Auto Expo Live 2020 Updates: Kia Sonet Unveiled, Suzuki Launches BS-VI Range Of Motorbikes

READ: Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Sierra Concept Car Teases With A 3-door SUV