Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Showcased, Check Out The Specs

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun has finally made its premiere at the Auto Expo 2020. Under the group's India 2.0 project, the SUV marks the first vehicle that is built on the MQB A0 IN platform.

Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Taigun – Who is it for?

Volkswagen Taigun will participate in the growing SUV segment, which has received a heightened customer interest in recent years. The contemporary design on offer would suit the active lifestyle of an Indian consumer. Volkswagen has advertised it as a SUVW for all the doers and the go-getters, for those who believe that every day is a new chase and the ones who have a tireless quest for more.

Specifications of the Volkswagen Taigun

Starting with the dimensions, the car has a length of 4.2m with a wheelbase of 2.65m. It features a dominant front which makes it much bolder and muscular, thereby giving it a sporty SUV stance. The car is built on the MQB A0 IN platform and will be powered by a TSI petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG. Reportedly, the vehicle has the ability to hit 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds while achieving a top speed of 183 kmph.

Key features of the Volkswagen Taigun

The main attractions of the Volkswagen Taigun include LED headlamps with DRLs, chrome-accented front grille, alloy wheels, and an LED strip at the rear spanning the entire width. The car also boasts a signature LED tail-lamp and a panoramic sunroof. Inside the cabin, the vehicle offers leatherette seats, a digital instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system. The mid-size SUV will also come with six airbags and ESC (electronic stability control), among other interesting features.

Volkswagen showcased the subcompact crossover SUV Taigun along with T-Roc, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace at the Auto Expo 2020 event.

Image credits: Instagram | Volkswagen India