Auto Expo 2020: Kia Unveils Xceed, Could Compete With Maruti's S-Cross

Kia Motors has launched its latest car, the Carnival at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show where it also unveiled the Xceed crossover. The Xceed is a crossover version of the Ceed hatchback and is loaded with a variety of features. According to media reports, the launch of Xceed in India is not yet finalised, however, if launched the car will reportedly compete against Maruti Suzuki's S-Cross.

As per reports, the car offers heated ORVMs, steering wheel, windshield as well as heated and ventilated front and rear seats. The new offering by Kia also gets standard safety features like seatbelt alert, overspeeding alert, rear parking sensors, multiple airbags with EBD, etc. The Xceed will also have an infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and cruise control. According to reports, Xceed in the international market comes with three turbo petrol engines and all are paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Kia Motors entered the Indian market in July 2019 and its debut was dubbed as successful because the flagship 'Made for India' mid-sized SUV Seltos became an instant hit in the country. As far as Kia's Carnival is concerned the price starts at ₹24.95 lakh approximately (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Carnival comes in 7, 8 and 9-seat options in three trims: Premium, Prestige and Limousine. According to a news portal, Kia Motors have claimed that the Carnival has already garnered 3,500 bookings.

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 7 and like every year, this year too has seen a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon.

