Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils Futuristic EV Concept Car 'Funster'

Mahindra and Mahindra with a Driven by Purpose theme unveiled its futuristic electric vehicle concept Funster at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, Greater Noida, India. The automaker also made an announcement that it will unveil a total of 18 vehicles spread across the passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

M&M unveils futuristic EV concept Funster

It's time to meet the showstopper. @GoenkaPk launches the Funster, a sports concept EV that brings nature and sportiness into harmony. Designed to immerse you in natural surroundings, the Funster is for those who live a confident and agile lifestyle. #SparkTheNew #AutoExpo pic.twitter.com/ehH7Lt65n6 — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

Fun just got a new look! Visit the Mahindra pavilion at the #AutoExpo2020 and discover the ultimate mode of thrill. We are sure you'll crave for more! #DrivenByPurpose pic.twitter.com/mHRzRjYndR — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 2, 2020

The Mahindra Funster will be housing a 59.1 kWh battery pack and electric motors fitted in each wheel with a 520 kilometres range in a single charge. This will power the car with a total output of 313 horsepower. The company's futuristic concept features a tri-beam LED slanting headlamp setup with triple fog lamps in the bumpers of the car. Funster is a scissor door concept with a 2+2 passenger layout. It also has a light bar running across the boot, connecting taillamps of the car.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils EXUV300 And EKUV100 E-vehicles Suited For Daily Commute

Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils 'world's 1st 5G Smart Cockpit' Vision-i Concept Car

M&M unveils eKUV 100

Mahindra unveiled the concept version of its electric car eKUV 100 at Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. The electric variant of its compact SUV is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh making it the most affordable electric car in the country. The vehicle is equipped with a liquid-cooled battery pack and powered by a 15.9kWh motor that generates a peak power of 40kW and 120nm of torque. The eKUV which is targeted at the commercial buyer has a range of around 150 km on a single charge.

The Auto Expo is an automotive show conducted in Greater Noida. It is Asia's biggest and the world's second-largest motor show. Till the year 2012, it was organized at Pragati Maidan but since 2014 it is being conducted at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. It is a joint collaboration between Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils 'perfect' Blend Of Convenience And Comfort With 'Atom'

Read: Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival