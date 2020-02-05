Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils Futuristic EV Concept Car 'Funster'

Cars

Mahindra and Mahindra with a Driven by Purpose theme unveiled its futuristic electric vehicle concept Funster at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, Noida

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra and Mahindra with a Driven by Purpose theme unveiled its futuristic electric vehicle concept Funster at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, Greater Noida, India. The automaker also made an announcement that it will unveil a total of 18 vehicles spread across the passenger and commercial vehicle segments. 

M&M unveils futuristic EV concept Funster

 

The Mahindra Funster will be housing a 59.1 kWh battery pack and electric motors fitted in each wheel with a 520 kilometres range in a single charge. This will power the car with a total output of 313 horsepower. The company's futuristic concept features a tri-beam LED slanting headlamp setup with triple fog lamps in the bumpers of the car. Funster is a scissor door concept with a 2+2 passenger layout. It also has a light bar running across the boot, connecting taillamps of the car.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils EXUV300 And EKUV100 E-vehicles Suited For Daily Commute

Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils 'world's 1st 5G Smart Cockpit' Vision-i Concept Car

M&M unveils eKUV 100

Mahindra unveiled the concept version of its electric car eKUV 100 at Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. The electric variant of its compact SUV is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh making it the most affordable electric car in the country. The vehicle is equipped with a liquid-cooled battery pack and powered by a 15.9kWh motor that generates a peak power of 40kW and 120nm of torque. The eKUV which is targeted at the commercial buyer has a range of around 150 km on a single charge.

The Auto Expo is an automotive show conducted in Greater Noida. It is Asia's biggest and the world's second-largest motor show. Till the year 2012, it was organized at Pragati Maidan but since 2014 it is being conducted at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. It is a joint collaboration between Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils 'perfect' Blend Of Convenience And Comfort With 'Atom'

Read: Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
PM MODI VISITS VR SHOOTING RANGE
ATHAWALE ASKS SENA TO IMPLEMENT CAA
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST