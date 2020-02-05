Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils 'perfect' Blend Of Convenience And Comfort With 'Atom'

As the Auto Expo Motor Show 2020 prepares to open its components for the public from February 7 to 12, Mahindra stole the limelight by showcasing a plethora of vehicles. From its 'Funster' being a roadster concept to its 'Atom' fleet vehicle, Mahindra promises 'Future is coming'. Atom by Mahindra Automotive is according to them an amalgamation of clean, comfortable, and smart mobility. The vehicle has a monocoque body along with a 4G connectivity system.

The company claims that since they are 'Driven by Purpose', and that Atom will take on the role of a three-wheeler with the safety of a four-wheeler. Moreover, the Atom will reportedly have a power output of less than 15 kW and the top speed will be limited to 70 kilometres per hour. The vehicle is set to go into production by the second half of 2020 and aims to provide 'last mile connectivity'.

Designed to appeal the emerging new India and transform the face of last mile connectivity, @Mahindra_Auto 's newly revealed - ATOM, is a combination of clean, comfortable and smart mobility. #AutoExpo2020 #FutureIsComing pic.twitter.com/LlHgfys2Ci — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 5, 2020

Plain and boxy

Even though Atom has very compact divisions, the high roofline can help to generate a good room for the interior. Furthermore, the Atom will have a glass area and massive windscreen for the airy feel. However, since the wheels can look shorter as compared to the tall vehicle, but it also makes the Atom look plain and boxy.

Mahindra has also claimed that apart from providing the safety of four-wheeler, Atom will have a safe enclosure for its occupants. The CEO of Mahindra Electric, Mahesh Basu said that the vehicle is designed in order to cater to various needs of passengers by giving a blend of both comfort and convenience.

We are #DrivenByPurpose for a greener tomorrow and it's proven by the arrival of ATOM. Here is what the CEO of Mahindra Electric @Maheshsbabu had to say, “Atom is designed to cater to varied passenger needs through a perfect blend of convenience & comfort.” #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/qOuXyk1W2x — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 5, 2020

