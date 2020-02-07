Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils XUV300 Sportz, Check Features

Mahindra unveiled an advanced version of XUV300 with 1.2-litre T-GDI (DI equipped) turbo petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. The XUV300 Sportz comes with cosmetic updates featuring red brake callipers on the outside and matte red inserts around the AC vents, centre console, and on the steering wheel.

The XUV300 Sportz will have up to 7 airbags, anti-lock braking system with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The company has not confirmed the launch date but it is expected to enter the markets in mid-2020. The XUV300 Sportz T-GDI is expected to be launched in a single top-spec variant for extra Rs 50,000 on current top range XUV300 BS6 petrol W8 (O) variant.

eXUV300 unveiled

The vehicle manufacturing company also unveiled eXUV300, Funster, and eKUV at the auto extravaganza. Speaking at the event, Ashish Malik, Head of EV, Sales and Marketing, said eXUV300 carries forward the high-performance DNA of the XUV300 and added eXUV300 that the first example of our new design language for EVs.

Our showstopper has arrived. The Funster is a roadster concept, engineered to be the perfect mix of sporty, playful performance and electric, zero emission technology. Get a glimpse into the future at the Mahindra Pavilion at #AutoExpo2020. #DrivenByPurpose pic.twitter.com/SCMG8wwJTt — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 5, 2020

While Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi and a handful of other carmakers decided to skip the Indian motor show after a decline in sale due to economic slowdown, several other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz decided to take part in the event. Check out some of the much-awaited launches:

The #AllNewCRETA is here. Watch out for the Ultimate SUV. pic.twitter.com/ICcK0CG5gr — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

Finally In Flesh; The #AllNewVitaraBrezza is everything that the future of mobility looks like; smart hybrid technology, automatic transmission, BS 6 compliant, 1.5 ltrs petrol engine and a range of personalization options. #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/NGGiwPxBUZ — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

