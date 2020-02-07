Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Unveiled In All Its Full-size Glory

MG Motor has recently revealed the Gloster luxury SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The Gloster is basically the Indian version of the Maxus D90. The Gloster is believed to be able to challenge the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the luxury SUV market. The Gloster is already available on the international markets under different names such as LDV and Maxus.

A competitor to the Toyota Fortuner

According to reports, the Gloster is based on a body-on-ladder frame which will give the SUV ruggedness in order to take on any terrain. The dimensions of the vehicle are 5,005 mm in length, 1,875 mm in height and 1,932 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The dimensions indicate that the SUV will have tons of space inside.

The next big thing! The MG Gloster is set to be unveiled at 9.45 AM tomorrow. Watch us live: https://t.co/8kU6dkBn8R #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/hLIULizCxs — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 6, 2020

The India version of the Gloster will come with a 2-litre turbo diesel engine in addition to the petrol motor. The redesigned diesel engine is expected to offer 218 Bhp of peak power and 480 Nm of peak torque. The Gloster has undergone certain style changes so as to differentiate it from the LDV and Maxus models as well as make it more appealing in the Indian market.

Say hello to the quintessentially British MG Gloster! #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/yREAuBQKyY — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 7, 2020

The MG Gloster will come with a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps with the adaptive feature, LED DRLs, on-board internet connectivity with connected car features, gesture-controlled tailgate, ambient lighting, triple-zone automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It is expected that there will be more features that will be unveiled closer to launch. The MG Gloster will reportedly be priced well under Rs. 30 lakh.

