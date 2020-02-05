Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Unveils Electric Vehicle Concept Car Futuro-E

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on February 5 unveiled its electric vehicle concept Futuro-E at the 15th edition of Auto Expo. It is a coupe-styled sports utility vehicle and is comes under Maruti's "Mission Green Million", an initiative started by the carmaker to sell a total of one million electric cars over the next couple of years.

Here we go, the first unveil of #AutoExpo2020: @Maruti_Corp #FuturoE electric coupe-SUV. headlines Maruti’s #MissionGreenMillion charge towards, well, a green future



No word on powertrain or when it’ll be launched. It’s a concept. pic.twitter.com/GZlEvNc8NX — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) February 5, 2020

'Mission Green Million'

Maruti Futuro-E's cabin inside the car is based on the geo-organic structural norms. The car also houses a 2+2 flexibles seats, a wide Human Machine Interface(HMI). The car has a pair of shining LED headlamps. The electric vehicle also has massive tail lamps that extend to the edges on both sides of the car.

It has a rectangular-shaped steering wheel and a screen beside it. Futuro-E also houses a digital centre console. The concept car will completely be electric and official information in relation to its production date is still unknown.

The future of mobility in India



With a vision to revolutionise green mobility, Maruti Suzuki India Limited will premiere a coupé-style electric concept: FUTURO-e at Auto Expo, The Motor Show 2020.https://t.co/XRd08lkh3B — Vivek_footloose (@vivek06457053) January 28, 2020

Maruti Suzuki also unveiled a few more cards with a few of them being the upgraded versions of their predecessors.

Maruti Swift Sport

The Swift Sport is equipped with a Monroe suspension system¸, sports seats, and bigger brakes. It also features a large grille in the redesigned front, 17-inch alloy rims on the side profile, and restyled two-tone rear bumper with twin exhaust pipes. The vehicle will be locally manufactured in India to get the price down to INR 9.5 lakh.

Maruti Brezza facelift

The Vitara Brezza is in dire need of a facelift, especially now that the competition has grown better looking. With the approaching BS6 deadline, Maruti is already working on a petrol-hybrid powerplant for the Brezza, which will replace the current diesel one. It is speculated that the new powerplant will debut on the facelifted car, so we are expecting it to be the centre of attraction at the Maruti Suzuki section of the Auto Expo 2020.

