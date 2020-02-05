Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLA Compact SUV, Bookings Open

Just two months after its international launch, Mercedez Benz unveiled its new GLA in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. GLA which is priced at Rs. 43 lakhs is one of the smallest SUVs from the luxury car manufacturer. The bookings for the car have opened officially with a discount of Rs.1 lakh on sticker price if pre-booked, according to reports.

We've kicked off #AutoExpo2020 with the launch of 3 luxurious, already iconic Stars. India, get ready for the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe. There's good reason to be #RestlessForTomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fibAEg9kYd — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) February 5, 2020

Along with carrying off the silhouette of the previous models, the GLA has added details like sleeker headlights and tail lamps. It also has 143 mm ground clearance which gone up by 9mm from the previous models and wheel arches that are designed to accommodate wheels ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

MBUX also launched

One of the key features of the car’s cabin is the single panel digital display for instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. Mercedes Benz User experience or MBUX, an infotainment system from the company also debuts on this car. MBUX is a system that allows its functions to be controlled by voice or delicate touchpads.

In terms of mechanics, the GLA will share its 2.0-litre BS6 petrol and engines with the CLA-Class and A-Class sedans. The engine of the car puts out 190hp and 400Nm of torque. The car is all set to launch in the Indian markets by the end of 2020. The German manufacturer also launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe along with GLA at the Expo.