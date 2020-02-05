Auto Expo 2020: Skoda India Unveils Its All-new Vision IN

Skoda India has just unveiled its highly anticipated Skoda SUV model Vision IN at Auto Expo 2020. It previews the design of Skoda’s India 2.0 SUV that is slated to hit roads in the first half of 2021. The Vision IN will be the first product in India to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform.

Skoda India unveils its Skoda Vision IN at the Auto Expo 2020:

Visually, it takes plenty of design cues from the Skoda's Kodiaq and Euro-spec Kamiq. The Skoda butterfly grille, sleek LED headlamps, and unique positioning of fog lamps resemble the Kodiaq. The air dams give it a sporty vibe while the rugged skid plate and sculpted hood give it muscle.

A pronounced shoulder line runs through the profile and elements like body cladding, roof rails and large alloy wheels add to its SUV quotient. The sleek ‘L’ shaped LED tail lamps take inspiration from the Kamiq model while the arrowhead logo at the rear has been replaced by the SKODA nomenclature illuminated in white. Further, there is a LED light bar that runs through the border of the tailgate.

Inside details of the model:

The Skoda Vision IN’s dashboard design takes influence from plenty of Volkswagen Group cars. The dashboard is dominated by two screens. It has one floating infotainment system and one digital driver’s display. The car also has a new sleek flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel. The multiple orange inserts add to the ambience.

Image Courtesy: Skoda India Twitter