Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Ignis Facelift, Check Price

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new Ignis facelift in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show. The Ignis that was first launched in 2017 under the dealership of Maruti Suzuki NEXA, was then upgraded in 2019 with minor changes. Now Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new facelift model that will likely be launched by March 2020. According to media reports, the new Ignis comes with a new front bumper, grille and a fog lamp housing.

As per reports, the new Ignis is powered by the same 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automatic as well. Ignis' engine is tuned to an output of 83PS and 113Nm. However, the new Ignis will have a different front grille, that many people feel is inspired by the Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso. The new Ignis apparently doesn't get any new upgrade to the side and rear of the car.

The new Ignis will have the same LED projector headlamps and DRLs, puddle lamps and alloy wheels. The interior will come with the latest version of the SmartPlay studio with 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features like auto AC, rear parking camera and 60:40 split rear seat are also included in the new Ignis. Currently, the Ignis is available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, which are priced from Rs 4.79 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). If reports are to be believed, the 1197 cc engine of the Ignis gives a mileage up to 20.89 kilometres per litre.

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon.

