Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Unveils The All New Katana

Auto expo 2020 has kicked off in India and will follow various automobile companies introducing their upcoming products and concepts. Various companies like Tata, MG, Suzuki and Hyundai along with several others will take the stage and showcase an exciting lineup of cars and bikes. Now, Suzuki motorcycles India has unveiled their Katana bike at the expo. Check it out below -

Suzuki Unveils Katana bike at Auto Expo 2020

#AutoExpo2020 Kon'nichiwa! @suzuki2wheelers have launched a number of BS VI editions as well as a few interesting showcases at this year's Auto Expo. Read about it here: https://t.co/8MKfIwi4Zv@suzukimotogp#SuzukiKatana pic.twitter.com/QPIPmMajQS — BikeIndia.in (@bikeindia) February 5, 2020

The new Suzuki KATANA, inspired by the original 1982 Suzuki Katana that created a sensation with the motorcycling world when it debuted. Stay tuned we will let you know when it hits our showroom. #suzukikatana #cyclewisevt pic.twitter.com/CQW1lOBHIl — Cyclewise Inc (@Cyclewise) February 4, 2020

The latest version of the Katana bike revives the older 1980s and 90s brand of the lineup. Suzuki Katana 2020 is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F and powered by the 999 cc-power in an in-line-four-cylinder-engine which allows the bike to enjoy a peak torque at 9,5000 RPM. The bike was previously showcased multiple times in international expos and it is the first time a Katana bike has debuted in India.

The new Katana 2020 model gets a LED headlight and a completely revamped full-colour TFT screen. The braking of the bike is managed by radical clippers and ABS which allow the bike to brake smoothly. The bike was reportedly showcased during the expo as a treat for the audience and may not find its way to the mainstream consumer market anytime before next year.

Image courtesy - Suzuki Motorcycles Instagram