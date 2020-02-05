Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Unveils The All New Katana

Cars

Auto expo 2020 featured Suzuki debuting their Katana lineup of motorcycles in Inda. Read below to know all details of the superbike unveiled by Suzuki today.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

Auto expo 2020 has kicked off in India and will follow various automobile companies introducing their upcoming products and concepts. Various companies like Tata, MG, Suzuki and Hyundai along with several others will take the stage and showcase an exciting lineup of cars and bikes. Now, Suzuki motorcycles India has unveiled their Katana bike at the expo. Check it out below - 

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors unveils rebadged version of RC-6 in India

Suzuki Unveils Katana bike at Auto Expo 2020

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra unveils eXUV300 and eKUV100 e-vehicles suited for daily commute

The latest version of the Katana bike revives the older 1980s and 90s brand of the lineup. Suzuki Katana 2020 is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F and powered by the 999 cc-power in an in-line-four-cylinder-engine which allows the bike to enjoy a peak torque at 9,5000 RPM. The bike was previously showcased multiple times in international expos and it is the first time a Katana bike has debuted in India. 

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors unveils 'world's 1st 5G smart cockpit' Vision-i concept car

The new Katana 2020 model gets a LED headlight and a completely revamped full-colour TFT screen. The braking of the bike is managed by radical clippers and ABS which allow the bike to brake smoothly. The bike was reportedly showcased during the expo as a treat for the audience and may not find its way to the mainstream consumer market anytime before next year. 

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra unveils 'perfect' blend of convenience and comfort with 'Atom'

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Showcases AI Enabled Car Marvel X With Autonomous Capabilities

Image courtesy - Suzuki Motorcycles Instagram

Published:
COMMENT
