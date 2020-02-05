Auto Expo 2020: New Tata Winger Will Be BS-6 Compliant With A Modern Design

The first day of Auto Expo 2020 has already commenced and some of the most renowned automobile brands of India have already unveiled a few of their upcoming car models. Maruti Suzuki started off the expo by showing off its Futuro-e electric coupe-like concept and has even revealed that it plans to over a million green vehicles in India. Tata Motors also took the stage and showed off several of their upcoming vehicle models, including a brand new Tata Winger.

Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils its new Tata Winger model

Tata Motors began their panel for Auto Expo 2020 by showing off their two new concept vehicles, Sierra and HBX. Later the company also showcased their successor to the SUV Safari, including Gravitas, Harrier and Nexon EV, which are based on Tata Motors latest ALFA architecture. Finally, they also featured their new BS-6 compliant passenger vehicles Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon, during Auto Expo 2020.

Later, Tata Motors also showcased their newest BS-6 compliant commercial vehicles at Auto Expo 2020. First, they unveiled their Tata Prima truck, after which they featured their new Tata Winger model. The new Tata Winger is similar to the old design and is capable of carrying up to 15-18 passengers.

The major difference is that the new Tata Winger is BS-6 compliant. The new Tata Winger model will be available for purchase in the near future and designs will vary according to the usage requirements. Tata Motors also revealed that the new Tata Winger design will have modern styling features such as split headlamps, glossy grille and more.

Tata Motors revealed several details about their latest BS-6 compliant SUV Harrier during Auto Expo 2020. The new models will have an upgraded automatic transmission, but there will not be any petrol models on sale. The new model for the SUV Harrier will have a 2.0-litre turbo engine, which is capable of producing up to 170 Horsepowers and 350Nm of torque.

