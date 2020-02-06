Auto Expo 2020 To Mark The Indian Debut Of The Latest Aprilia SXR 160: Details Here

Being a car-loving country, India will witness the launch of several cars in the year 2020. Reportedly, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. Among these 126 upcoming cars, Italian motorcycle company, Aprilia recently unveiled SXR 160 at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida Here are all the details.

Aprilia SXR 160 maxi scooter to commence from August

Auto Expo 2020 is one of the world's premier auto shows. It is a signature event, that witnesses the best minds of the world, coming together on a single platform to showcase all that is best in the automotive world, in terms of products, technologies, concepts and trends. Thursday is the second day of Asia's biggest automobile festival, Auto Expo 2020. On Auto Expo Day 2, several launches are in the queue, like Mercedes-Benz India's camper version of the V-Class, Piaggio India's scooter, Maruto Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector 6 seater, among others.

The second day of the much-awaited signature event has kickstarted with Piaggio India, which is likely to unveil a new moto-scooter. While India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki launched its Vitara Brezza petrol facelift, the world-renowned Italian company Aprilia unveiled its SXR 160 maxi scooter. Expected to be launched in India by the end of 2020, Aprilia SXR 160 looks like a premium scooter that borrows design cues from Aprilia performance bikes.

The bike's design is unique, as it is designed with a front apron and a large black flyscreen, which makes the SXR 160 looks like a maxi-scooter. Aprilia SXR 160 has a triple headlamp setup with an LED signature which is reminiscent of bigger Aprilia performance bike like the RSV4. This design inspiration further alludes to SXR 160's performance. Aprilia SXR 160 is manufactured with a wide handle and a step-up seat.

(Promo Image: Aprilia India Twitter)