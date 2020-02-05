Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes Unveils AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé Priced At Rs 2.42 Cr

For the 15th Auto Expo, Mercedes launched AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé in India with booking starting at the price of Rs 2.42 crore. Touted to be 'one of a kind', the model holds the significance of being the fastest series-production sedan around the Nürburgring racetrack. The bookings for this motor will start from February 5.

The 63 S guise, the GT 4-Door Coupé also comes with a four-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which is good for the torque of 639hp and 900Nm. Moreover, the vehicle is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox that will provide power to all four wheels with the company's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The newest launch of Mercedes shares similarity with AMG GT sportscar along with its designs and cues.

Read - Auto Expo 2020 Schedule: All You Need To Know About The Automobile Expo Of The Year

Equipment in the newest reveal

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupé gets a menacing face with the slatted Panamericana grille with all perks on its side. The motor has all the goodies which were present on the latest generation of Mercedes' models. The equipment includes a twin 12.3-inch display setup for instrumentation and the latest MBUX system. Furthermore, it has a new steering wheel, a touchpad, and also a centre console. Even the centre tunnel shares a similar design to that of two-door GT and it runs till the back of the cabin. This makes the GT 4-Door Coupé, strictly a four-seater.

Read - Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Unveils 'The Gravitas', A 7-seater SUV

Besides AMG, Mercedes also unveiled all-new A-Class limousine with GLA and EQC Edition 1886 during Auto Expo 2020. According to Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk had earlier said in a statement that the brand showcase is planned by the company to not only fascinate the customers but to also send a strong message of excitement.

Read - Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Tuscon Facelift With Blue Link Technology Unveiled

Read - Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils Futuristic EV Concept Car 'Funster'