Auto Expo 2020: MG Marks Entry In Luxury MPV Segment With G10

During the 15th edition of Auto Expo, British carmaker Morris Garages unveiled its G10 MPV to the Indian market on February 7. Badged as an MG for the first time, MPV is already an established product under the SAIC umbrella and has been in the Chinese and Australian markets as LDV G10 and Maxus G10. However, the launch of G10 MPV would mark the company's entry to in luxury MPV segments in India.

The MG G10 MPV is 5,168mm long, 1,980mm wide and 1,928mm high, which reportedly makes it larger than the Kia Carnival MPV which recently went on sale in India. The vehicle has traditional proportions with a defined bonnet, large cabin, and upright tailing with a neat and simple design. Other chrome establishments include attractive wheels, sliding rear doors and windows.

MG G10 goes one-up on Carnival

Similar to the Carnival, G-10 also comes with 7-,8-,9-seat configurations and the one shown at Auto Expo 2020 was a 9-seater version with four rows of seat. MG's top specifications of 7-seater dominate Carnival with power adjust for the middle-row captain's chairs including power leg-rests. Furthermore, the G-10 comes with other MG features like multi-zone AC, a large HD touchscreen infotainment system, a smart sensing tailgate and a powered sunroof.

The British carmaker's new MPV is commonly powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine of 2.4 litres which will deliver around 140hp and 210Nm of torque depending on the kind of market. Moreover, the model is also available with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and even 1.9-litre diesel engine which is good for around 150hp and 350Nm torque. The gearbox choices include a 6-speed automatic and 5-speed manual depending on both, the region and engine. Along with G 10, MG also unveiled its SUV Gloster for Indian markets.

According to the official website, while speaking about the Auto Expo participation, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director of MG Motor India, said, “The launch of GLOSTER and G10 will mark our entry in the luxury SUV and MPV segments respectively. We are confident that, with its best-in-class features, specifications and performance, the GLOSTER will be a benchmark for luxury SUVs in India with its launch later this year and G10 will also follow soon.”

