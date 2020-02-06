Auto Expo 2020: Piaggio Launches Its Latest Vespa Elettrica In India

Italian manufacturing giant Piaggio revealed it two new scooter versions. The Auto Expo 2020 witnessed release and manufacturing of models in cars and other vehicles. However, the new Vespa Elettrica stole the show. It was one of the two new premium two-wheelers unveiled and showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Piaggio’s two new launches

Vespa Elettrica and Aprilia AXR 160 both will be made in India, with the former made in Piaggio’s factories in India and latter will be manufactured in Baramati. According to Diego Graffi, the Managing director and CEO of Piaggio, in India, they have been in pre-test and production stage since a few years and now and they are now ready to fulfil the needs of their consumer base in India. The officials also released that Aprilia SXR 160 will be launched and out on roads by the end of 2020. On the other hand Vespa Elettrica's Piaggio India’s efforts to evolve with the two-wheeler eco-system requirements and the shift in the consumer environment. According to Graffi, Piaggio India is constantly trying to bring about new electric mobility solutions to its consumers based in India.

More about Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica that is being showcased in Greater Noida’s Auto Expo 2020 will be soon on sale across dealers in India. The made in India models are aimed at bringing the cost down and make it an affordable electric scooter. The price of the new electric scooter will be approximately ₹5.3 lakh in India according to reports.

The Neo-retro scooter is a modern take on the classic Bajaj Chetak. Some of the features of Vespa Elettrica include round headlamps, an arched apron, there are varying vents and mounted indicators on the apron. The clean lines lead to the protruding front mudguards. The mandatory LED sports light and curvy sideboards.

Some external features of Vespa Elettrica also include 4.3-inch digital panel and mobile connectivity, voice control system and more. There is a reverse mode for more accessibility. The internal features include 4Kw motor which can be taken up to a speed of 100km in a single charge. Furthermore, it also fully charges in a mere 4 hours. There are colour options which will be available apart from the glossy grey that was revealed in Auto Expo 2020.