Auto Expo 2020: Here's Why New Entrants Are Focusing More On SUVs

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 7 and like every year, this year too has seen a plethora of launches and unveilings. A few new entrants like Great Wall Motors (GWM), Morris Garages (MG), and Kia Motors showcased their products that will enter the Indian market soon. However, what's interesting is that none of this major entrants unveiled hatchback or sedan type cars in the ongoing event, except for MG Motor's RC-6, which again is just a rebadged version of China's Baojun RC-6 and could be classified as a crossover sedan since its ground clearance is as high as a crossover at 191 mm.

As per media reports, the new entrants wanted to enter the SUV segment as it the fastest-growing segment in India. And also that the sedan and hatchback market is largely occupied by two big players - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors, who dominate the categories unopposed. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor control the large share of the market in the two segments mentioned above and that can be one of the reasons that new entrants are keeping themselves away from the launching hatchback and sedan-type cars.

The mesmerising Concept H & Vision 2025 were the key attractions for auto enthusiasts at the #AutoExpo2020 and they sure had a big fan following! Visit #GWMatAutoExpo and experience it yourself! pic.twitter.com/GL04NthDJl — GWMIndia (@GwmIndia) February 10, 2020

Morris Garages entered the Indian market with its flagship Hector that has quickly made a name for itself and the company, in the fastest growing market in the world. Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Haima Automobile are planning to launch their first cars in the Indian market in 2021 and 2022 respectively and media reports suggest that they do not want to risk their presence by launching hatchbacks. SUVs are the segment that all these companies are going to target as the trend at the Auto Expo 2020 showed.

What’s better than spending hours checking out your dream car? Nothing, that’s what. Watch @amolparashar at @AEMotorShow with MG’s iconic concept car, the Vision-i. @tripoto pic.twitter.com/vdptplNWfz — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 10, 2020

Auto Expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 motor show is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year.

