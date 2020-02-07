Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Driving Innovation With A Purpose

The Auto Expo 2020 is a platform for a multitude of brands to showcase their products that have made a difference and are pioneering innovations. Mahindra is a brand that is known for its product’s durability, reliability and environment-friendly products. Keeping in mind the essence of the brand, Mahindra unveiled the Atom EV at the Auto Expo.

“We have been driven by a purpose of a greener tomorrow”, said Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

Atom EV, that is set to compete with the auto-rickshaws in India, has its own electric drive system. It is the talk of the town for having the agility of a 3-wheeler and yet the safety and comfort of a 4-wheeler. The Atom EV also comes with a state of the art 4g ready connectivity system and is a game changer for the automobile industry.

Stay tuned for more updates of innovation and automation coming together at the Auto Expo 2020