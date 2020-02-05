Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes Reveals AMG A35 Limousine With A Classic 3-box Design Body

Mercedes has reportedly unveiled the new AMG A35 A-class Limousine at the Auto Expo 2020 which will be launched by June 2020 at an estimated price of Rs 40 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC sedan flaunts a classic 3-box design body, AMG-specific radiator grille and large air intakes that gives the limousine a sporty look.

The luxury limousine is one of the rare LWB models to get an AMG badge

The A35 L sedan has a 60mm longer wheelbase but shares the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine like the standard A-class sedan. The luxury limousine is one of the rare LWB models to get an AMG badge and is the first model to be designed outside Germany through Mercedes’ joint-venture with BAIC suggest reports.

The AMG A35 is reportedly powered by a 2.0 Litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor that produces 306 BHP and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration.

Mercedes unveils GLA

Mercedes has also unveiled the new Mercedes-Benz GLA at the Expo with a sportive look, luxurious interiors, and comes with automatic climate control thermotronic and adaptive brake lights flashing. The model has wheels of up to 20 inch that are enclosed in plastic cladding on the arches and bumpers. The GLA is 410mm long, 2,020mm wide and 1,611mm high, making it 15mm shorter and 2mm narrower but 10mm higher than the older model, according to the reports.

GLA reportedly received a complete cabin makeover with smoother surfacing which now goes with the recent Mercedes models. Benz’s AMG A35 can be booked in advance at Rs 2.42 crore starting Wednesday, according to the reports. The AMG A35 A-class limousine car gives competition to Audi A3 while the GLA is at par with Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 as per the reports.

