Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020 Gets Launch Date

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the facelifted Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020 on February 6 but didn’t reveal the launch date simultaneously. According to media reports, the upgraded version of the SUV, which is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre engine, will be launched on February 15.

The all-new Vitara Brezza will have projector headlamps with LED DRLs and get an updated front fascia with a fresh grille as a part of the cosmetic updates. The interior of the SUV includes an updated 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The upgraded version has retained climate control, cruise control, a multi-info display and steering-mounted audio controls from its earlier model.

The petrol Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched at a similar price range of the current diesel variant which starts from Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Hyundai introduced facelift versions

Hyundai, another important market player, unveiled its second-generation Creta with the completely refurbished exterior at the Auto Expo. The upgraded version of Creta will have LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED combination taillights and new alloy wheels. The cabin is supposed to have a touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. The company has also unveiled the Tucson facelift with updated styling tweaks on the outside and inside and BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo began on February 5 with popular carmakers unveiling much-awaited commercial and passenger vehicles including cars, bikes, trucks, SUVs as well as e-vehicles. While many carmakers skipped the Indian motor show after a decline in sale due to economic slowdown, several other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz decided to take part in the event.

