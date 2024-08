Published 15:22 IST, August 29th 2024

At ₹3.99 Crore, Aston Martin Launches Vantage 2024 With Top Speed of 325 KMPH

Aston Martin has launched the 2024 Vantage at Rs 3.99 crore in India. The Vantage has a top speed of 325 KMPH and competes with McLaren GT and Ferrari Roma.