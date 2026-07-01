Ather 450X Gets New Overtones Edition, Faster Charging and New Safety Features

Ather Energy has refreshed its flagship electric scooter lineup with the launch of the 450X Overtones Series, introducing new colour options alongside a host of software, safety, and charging upgrades. While the scooter's performance-focused hardware remains unchanged, the company has added new design treatments, expanded Atherstack 7 features, and announced a faster charger aimed at improving the overall ownership experience.

Ather 450X Overtones Series Introduced

The biggest visual update comes in the form of the new 450X Overtones Series. Available in Still White, Space Grey, and Lunar Grey, the new edition features a tone-on-tone design treatment that uses different textures and finishes to highlight the scooter's sharp, aerodynamic styling.

Existing Performance Features Continue

Ather says it has continued refining the 450 platform through software and hardware improvements over the years. The scooter continues to offer features such as AutoHold, which prevents the scooter from rolling backwards on slopes; Magic Twist, allowing riders to slow down using regenerative braking by twisting the throttle; and Multi Mode Traction Control, designed to improve grip across different road conditions.

Earlier this year, the company also rolled out Infinite Cruise for compatible 450X and 450 Apex scooters launched from January 2025 onwards. The feature enables riders to maintain a constant speed without continuously holding the throttle, making highway and long-distance riding less tiring.

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Atherstack 7 Brings Voice Commands

The Overtones Series also benefits from Atherstack 7, the latest version of Ather's proprietary software platform. One of the biggest additions is Voice on Ather, which allows riders to use voice commands for several functions, including:

Navigation. Finding nearby charging stations. Adjusting display brightness. Controlling key scooter functions.

The feature is designed to reduce rider distraction by enabling hands-free interaction with the scooter.

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Halo Smart Helmet Gets Deeper Integration

Ather is also expanding its connected ecosystem through the Halo smart helmet. The helmet integrates with the rider's smartphone and the scooter's dashboard to deliver audio without requiring traditional in-ear earphones, creating a more seamless connected riding experience.

New Safety Features Added

Atherstack 7 also introduces several new safety-focused features:

CrashAlert, which detects an accident and automatically sends an SMS to the rider's emergency contacts.

ParkSafe, which warns users if they are parking in locations known for vehicle theft or towing.

LockSafe, allowing owners to remotely immobilise the scooter's motor through the Ather app to help prevent theft.

These additions build on Ather's connected vehicle platform, which already allows riders to monitor vehicle status remotely.

Faster Charging With New 900W Charger