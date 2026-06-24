Renault Kiger Gets Four New Variants, Turbo Model Now Starts at ₹7.89 Lakh

Renault India has expanded the Kiger lineup with the introduction of four new variants across its naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol range, making premium features and turbocharged performance more accessible to buyers in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The biggest announcement is the arrival of the new Evolution+ variant and a more affordable turbo lineup, with Renault claiming the Kiger Turbo is now the most accessible turbo-powered SUV in the entry B-SUV segment. Prices for the turbo range now start at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new Evolution+ variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Evolution+ Variant Brings More Features

As part of the update, Renault has introduced the Evolution+ trim across both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol powertrains. The new variant adds several sought-after features that were previously available on higher trims, including a Smart Access Card with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone replication, driver seat height adjustment, and light embossed fabric upholstery. Renault says the move is aimed at bringing premium features to lower price points.

Turbo Performance Gets More Affordable

Renault has also expanded the Kiger's turbocharged portfolio from three variants to five.

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The company has introduced a new Techno Turbo Manual variant, giving buyers a more affordable route into the turbo-petrol range. The addition is expected to appeal to enthusiasts looking for a manual transmission paired with the Kiger's 100PS turbocharged petrol engine.

With the revised lineup, the Kiger Turbo Manual range now starts at ₹7.89 lakh for the Evolution+ variant, followed by the Techno trim at ₹8.45 lakh and the Emotion variant at ₹9.35 lakh. The Turbo X-Tronic CVT continues to be offered in Techno and Emotion variants priced at ₹9.35 lakh and ₹10.35 lakh, respectively.

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Naturally Aspirated Range Also Expanded

The naturally aspirated Kiger lineup has also grown from six variants to eight. Prices for the Energy Manual range now start at ₹5.81 lakh for the Authentic variant and go up to ₹8.45 lakh for the top-spec Emotion trim. The Easy-R AMT range starts at ₹6.99 lakh and extends to ₹8.05 lakh.

Still the Same Kiger Underneath

Apart from the variant reshuffle, the Kiger's core package remains unchanged. The SUV continues to offer features such as a 100PS turbo-petrol engine, X-Tronic CVT transmission with D-Step technology, 205mm ground clearance, a 405-litre boot, and what Renault claims is best-in-segment cabin storage capacity.