Ather Rizta S Variant Gets New Battery Pack - Check Out its Range, Price, and Other Details

Updated 1 July 2025 at 17:34 IST
Ather Rizta Updated: Ather Energy has updated the battery packs on its Rizta electric scooter. According to a statement, the Rizta S variant is now available with a 3.7 kWh battery pack and has an IDC range of 159 km in a single charge. The Rizta S is the mid-spec variant in the linup and Ather says it accounts for 60 per cent of total sales in the lineup.
"The Rizta has resonated strongly with families across the country, and the recent milestone of crossing 1 lakh Rizta scooters is a testament to the strong demand that we are seeing,” Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said.
Here is everything you need to know about the Ather Rizta S battery pack:
The Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 159 km on a single-charge.
The Ather Rizta S offers a boot space of 34L. It is ample enough to store a full face helmet in the boot.
The Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh variant has features like a 7-inch instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation, autohold, emergency stop signal, tow and theft alerts, and more.
The price of the Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh is ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Ather Rizta is available in two variants and two battery packs. It is available with a S and a Z variant, and comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 3.7 kWh battery pack.
The Ather Rizta competes with the Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Hero Vida electric scooters in the market.
Published 1 July 2025 at 17:34 IST