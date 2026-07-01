BYD Increases Prices of Select EVs in India by Up to ₹1 Lakh, Introduces New eMAX 7 Variant

BYD India has announced a price hike across select variants of its electric passenger vehicle lineup, with revised ex-showroom prices taking effect from July 1. The increase ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the model and variant. Alongside the revision, the company has also introduced a new BYD eMAX 7 Comfort variant with a larger battery pack.

Prices of These Models Have Increased

The price revision applies to select variants of the:

BYD ATTO 3 BYD SEAL BYD SEALION 7

According to the company, some variants of the ATTO 3 and eMAX 7 will continue to be sold at their existing prices. BYD says the revision has been made in response to rising input costs, inflationary pressures, and its continued investments in expanding its dealer network and introducing new technologies in India.

New BYD eMAX 7 Comfort Variant Introduced

Alongside the price hike, BYD has refreshed its electric MPV lineup with a new eMAX 7 Comfort variant. Priced from ₹27.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model features a 71.8kWh battery pack, offering customers another option in the company's family-oriented EV portfolio.

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BYD Says Investments Drove the Price Revision

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, said the company continues to invest in technology, customer experience, and network expansion while witnessing encouraging demand for its electric vehicles. He added that the revised pricing is intended to support these investments while allowing the company to continue offering advanced electric mobility solutions in the Indian market.

BYD Continues to Expand Its India Presence

BYD has been steadily strengthening its presence in India over the past few years. The company currently sells models including the ATTO 3, SEAL, SEALION 7, and eMAX 7, and recently entered the hybrid segment with its DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) technology. Its electric vehicles also feature technologies such as the Blade Battery, Cell-to-Body (CTB) architecture, and Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC), which are aimed at improving safety, efficiency, and driving dynamics.