Check Out the Best Premium SUVs in India: Power with Prestige!

Best Premium SUVs: The SUV segment in the market is a popular choice among buyers as these cars offer great road presence, have a comfortable cabin, and offer a plush cabin experience. These are equipped with either a petrol or a diesel engine, and come with a 4x4 or an AWD drivetrain as well. If you are looking for a premium SUV with great comfort, features, and a powerful engine, you have multiple options available in the market. Around ₹30 lakh, you can consider the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, and other SUVs.

Here is a list of the best premium SUVs that you can consider in October 2025:

Jeep Meridian

The first SUV on the list, which has a premium cabin and is an underrated option in the market, is the Jeep Meridian. It has great road presence, bold exteriors, decent space in the interiors, and feels upmarket. The cabin has a plush experience and is equipped with multiple convenience features. The list includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, and others. The Meridian has a 2.0L diesel engine, mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Jeep Meridian is ₹27.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Tucson

The next SUV on the list, which you can consider and has a premium factor, is the Hyundai Tucson. It has a bold design, a spacious and plush cabin experience and is one of the next underrated options in its segment. The Tucson has a long list of features, like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, and others. Moreover, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. You can choose the Hyundai Tucson with a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel engine, along with a 4x4 setup.

The price of the Hyundai Tucson is ₹32.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700

The third SUV on the list, which offers a premium cabin experience, has a powerful diesel and petrol engine, and is a popular choice among buyers, is the Mahindra XUV 700. It has a bold and aesthetic exterior design, the cabin feels spacious, and it has soft-touch materials in plenty, and comes with a feature-rich cabin experience. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, ADAS, and others. It has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. You can choose the XUV 700 with a 2.2L diesel engine and a 2.0L turbo petrol engine.