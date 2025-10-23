From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini: Indian Cricketers & Their Most Expensive Cars

Indian Cricketers' Cars: From luxury SUVs to performance sports cars, multiple Indian cricketers have impressive car collections in India. Players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and others have recently got new wheels added to their garage, and some of them are the most expensive and exclusive cars in the country. Their collections include Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rovers, to Tesla’s and MG’s M9 EV MPV.

Here is a list of the Indian cricketers and their fancy cars in their garages:

Rohit Sharma - Tesla Model Y

Rohit Sharma was the first Indian cricketer who add a new Tesla Model Y to his car collection. His Model Y is finished in a silver colour, and his garage comprises a Lamborghini Urus SE, a Land Rover Range Rover, and other swanky cars.

Hardik Pandya - Lamborghini Urus SE

Hardik Pandya is popular for his swanky lifestyle and his passion for cars. He has been spotted multiple times in luxury SUVs and performance cars, and he has recently bought a new Lamborghini Urus SE for his car collection. The list further includes a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Range Rover Sport SV, and others.

KL Rahul - MG M9

Recently, Indian cricketer KL Rahul has added a new luxury EV MPV, the MG M9, to his car collection. In an Instagram video that went viral, the Indian batsman was seen taking delivery of the luxury EV MPV. He is the first Indian-cricketer to purchase the M9 for his car collection.

Virat Kohli - Land Rover Range Rover

The former Indian team captain, Virat Kohli, has an expensive car collection. The list includes multiple luxury SUVs like the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, an Audi A8L, and others.

Sachin Tendulkar - Lamborghini Urus S

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is famous worldwide for his cricket skills. Over the years, he has built a unique car collection of luxury and performance SUVs in India. Sachin’s car collection comprises BMW i8, Lamborghini Urus S, Range Rover SV, and more.