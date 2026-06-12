Honda Brings E-Clutch Technology to CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp in India, Announces 2026 Premium Line-Up

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the 2026 CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, introducing the company's E-Clutch technology on its 755cc platform in India. Alongside the two motorcycles, Honda has also refreshed the Gold Wing with a new colour option while continuing to offer the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP as its flagship supersport motorcycle. Bookings are now open through Honda Topline and BigWing dealerships across the country.

The introduction of E-Clutch marks Honda's latest effort to make premium motorcycles more accessible by reducing rider effort in varying riding conditions while retaining the engagement of a manual gearbox. According to the company, the technology has been designed to enhance comfort and riding confidence across city commutes as well as long-distance touring.

CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp Get E-Clutch

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is powered by a 755cc parallel-twin engine producing 67.5kW and 75Nm of torque. It comes equipped with Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD front forks, a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity, multiple riding modes and dual 296mm front disc brakes. The motorcycle is priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch uses the same 755cc parallel-twin engine and incorporates Honda's E-Clutch system into its adventure touring platform. It features Showa SFF-CA USD front suspension, a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync, multiple riding modes including Gravel mode, and dual LED headlamps. It is priced at ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Advertisement

Gold Wing and Fireblade SP Continue in the Premium Range

Honda has also updated the Gold Wing for 2026 with a new Gun Metal Black Metallic paint scheme while retaining its 1,833cc six-cylinder engine and seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with reverse and walking-speed modes. The luxury tourer continues to offer features such as wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an electronically adjustable windscreen and an airbag. It is priced at ₹44.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Meanwhile, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP remains Honda's flagship supersport offering in India. Powered by a 1,000cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 160kW and 113Nm, the motorcycle comes equipped with Öhlins Smart-EC 3.0 suspension, Brembo Stylema R front calipers, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust and a 5-inch TFT display. It is priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).