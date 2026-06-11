Skoda Kodiaq RS Announced for India, Bookings to Open on 22 June

Skoda Auto India has announced the launch of the Kodiaq RS, bringing the performance-oriented RS badge to its flagship SUV for the first time in the country. Bookings for the seven-seater will open on 22 June, with the company positioning it as the quickest Skoda ever launched in India.

The launch expands Skoda's RS portfolio in India, which has built a niche following among enthusiasts over the years, particularly with the Octavia RS. According to the company, the latest Octavia RS sold out within 20 minutes of its launch last year, prompting it to extend the performance badge to the Kodiaq SUV.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, said the Kodiaq RS combines performance, seven-seat practicality and four-wheel-drive capability while carrying forward the brand's racing heritage. He also described it as the quickest Skoda to be introduced in the Indian market.

RS Badge Comes to a Seven-Seater SUV

RS, short for Rally Sport, has represented Skoda's performance models globally for more than five decades. With the Kodiaq RS, the company is bringing that philosophy to the premium SUV segment in India, combining sportier driving dynamics with the practicality expected from a family SUV.

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The model also features 4x4 capability, positioning it as a more performance-focused alternative within Skoda's SUV line-up. However, the company has not yet disclosed technical specifications or pricing details.

Building on Its Motorsport Heritage

The announcement is part of Skoda's broader push to highlight its motorsport pedigree in India. Earlier this year, the company set an India and Asia Book of Records title for the fastest multi-car relay by a single manufacturer on a circuit, involving the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq and Octavia RS at the CoASTT track in Coimbatore.

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