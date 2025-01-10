MG M9 to Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s Everything You Should Know

MG M9 Debut in India: JSW MG Motor India will be showcasing its all electric MPV, M9 at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The M9 is the second product from the automaker which will be placed under its ‘MG Select’ brand. It is likely to have a seven-seater cabin, while offering massaging seats for the second row and likely to offer a 90kWh battery pack.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the MG M9:

MG M9 Design:

The front design of the forthcoming MG M9 will have a split design for the LED headlamps and DRLs. As per the media teaser, it will have a chrome strip connecting the headlights. On the sides, it is likely to offer 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear doors of the M9 will have electric sliding function, making room for an easier ingress and egress. At the rear, it has LED DRLs, and LED taillamps.

MG M9 Interiors:

The interiors of the MG M9 are still undercover. However, as per the media teaser, the second row will get independent ottoman seats with multiple functions. There is likely to be a narrow passage for the passengers to go to the third row of the M9.

MG M9 Features:

The forthcoming MG M9 will be loaded with features. According to MG, the M9 will have massage functions for the middle-row passengers, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting and more.

Other Modes under MG Select: