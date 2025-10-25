Should You Buy Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L in 2025? Check Its Pros and Cons

Pros and Cons of VW Taigun: The compact SUV segment offers multiple options that are feature-rich, have a bold and sporty design, and have decent performance from the engine. Though they have a length of more than 4m, there is decent space in the second row seats and ample boot space for your weekend getaways. In this segment, if you are looking for a safe car that has punchy performance and German driving dynamics, then you can check out the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Volkswagen Taigun is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, has decent features, and is a safe car, as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. You can choose the Volkswagen Taigun with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, both mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen Taigun | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, we drove the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L petrol manual variant for 600 km on the city and highways and tested its fuel efficiency, boot space, and other parameters. Checking out its main pros and cons can help buyers decide whether they should consider it or not:

Pros

Performance

The first highlight of the Taigun is its performance. The Taigun 1.0L, which is a 998cc inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, makes 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The performance of the engine was decent, and there was low-end lag, which was quite evident and required downshifts. This engine is well-tuned for city driving and cruises effortlessly.

Volkswagen Taigun Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

But on highways, around speeds of 90 km/h to 120 km/h, it feels a bit strained, and you would feel the urge for slightly extra power from the engine. The tall gearing of the gearbox helps in keeping the Taigun in the mid-range for maximum performance.

Comfort

The Volkswagen Taigun has relaxing seating. The front seats are pretty comfortable, and the cushioning is soft, so you can drive long routes without getting tired. Similarly, the rear seats of the Taigun have decent space

Volkswagen Taigun Rear Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

.Though it is a five-seater car, there is a slight hump in the centre protruding into the middle passenger, which eats up the space. However, the recline angle is decent, and the under-thigh support is normal, resulting in a comfortable rear seat experience on long drives.

Ride and Handling

The ride and the handling of the Volkswagen Taigun are well-tuned for your daily commutes. The suspension is tuned slightly on the stiffer side, and it helps in improving the stability at high speeds. On bad roads and potholes, the suspension noise does filter inside the cabin, but the stiffer tuning helps in maintaining the line and keeps it stable at high speeds.

Volkswagen Taigun Boot Space | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Moreover, the body roll is well contained, and around corners, the tyres offer decent grip and provide confidence to push harder.

Mileage

Volkswagen Taigun Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Though the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L has a turbo petrol engine, it has a claimed mileage of 19.89 km/l (ARAI). However, during our drive of 600 km drive, we got a fuel efficiency of 13.8 km/l, wherein the majority of our driving was in city traffic conditions.

Safety

The Volkswagen Taigun is a safe SUV. Though it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, for safety and times of emergency, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. However, it misses out on safety features like ADAS compared to other SUVs in its segment. Further, it has a low-line TPMS, wherein it only tells that the air pressure in the tyre is low.

Cons

Features

Though the Volkswagen Taigun offers multiple convenience features. The list includes a sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and others. However, in 2025, it does feel a bit dated, and the competition offers a bit more features at the same price.

Volkswagen Taigun Reverse Parking Camera | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Some of the missing features that could have been offered in the Taigun are dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, ADAS, and others.

Noise Vibrations and Harshness

Though the Taigun is equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, the NVH levels could have been improved. There are vibrations present at idle and in the mid-range, but in the top-end, it does smooth out.

Volkswagen Taigun Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Talking about the engine noise, it is evident in the idle state, and when you take it to the top-end, the noise does filter inside. Further, the cabin insulation is decent, but there are some noises that you can hear inside the cabin.

What is the price of the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0?

Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun is ₹13.41 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. However, the 1.0L Topline variant with electric seats is priced at ₹18.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Should you buy it?

Now the main question is, should you buy the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L manual? Our answer is Yes.

Volkswagen Taigun Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)