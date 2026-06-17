Tesla Drives to Hyderabad With Its Fifth Experience Centre in India

Tesla has expanded its footprint in India with the opening of a new Experience Centre in Hyderabad's HITEC City, marking the company's fifth such facility in the country. The new showroom will allow customers to experience Tesla's latest electric vehicles, including the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model Y L.

Located in Knowledge City, Madhapur, the Experience Centre is aimed at strengthening Tesla's presence in one of India's largest technology hubs. Visitors will be able to explore the vehicles through guided walkarounds and interactive demonstrations highlighting Tesla's electric vehicle technology, performance capabilities, safety systems, and design philosophy.

Tesla Starts Deliveries and After-Sales Operations in Telangana

Alongside the new showroom, Tesla has also commenced delivery and after-sales operations from its facility in the Bollaram Industrial Area. The company says the move is intended to provide a seamless ownership experience for customers across Telangana.

The Hyderabad Experience Centre joins Tesla's existing locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram as the EV maker continues to expand its retail and service network in India.

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2026 Model Y Lineup Takes Centre Stage

Tesla's newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is among the key attractions at the new facility. The electric SUV offers up to 500km of WLTP-certified range and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds. It is priced at ₹50.89 lakh and deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

The company is also showcasing the Model Y L, a six-seat, three-row SUV designed for larger families. The vehicle offers a claimed range of up to 681km (WLTP), accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.0 seconds, and provides up to 2,539 litres of cargo capacity. Prices start at ₹61.99 lakh.

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Complimentary Home Charger for Early Buyers

Tesla said both Model Y variants are now available for booking through its official website. Customers placing orders before 30 June 2026 will receive a complimentary Wall Connector for home charging. The company also highlighted its home charging support network, which it says is available across all states in India.