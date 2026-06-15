Maruti Prices Wagon R Flex Fuel at ₹7.24 Lakh, Costs ₹86,000 More Than Petrol Model

Maruti Suzuki has announced the price of the Wagon R Bioflex at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), making it India's first mass-market flex-fuel hatchback to receive a price tag. Based on the top-spec Wagon R ZXi+ manual variant, the Bioflex commands a premium of ₹86,000 over its petrol counterpart.

The company had showcased the production-spec model earlier this month as part of its push towards alternative fuels and higher ethanol adoption in line with the government's biofuel roadmap. For now, however, the Wagon R Bioflex will be available only for the commercial sector.

Designed to Run on High Ethanol Blends

The Wagon R Bioflex is powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Unlike the standard version, it has been engineered to run on fuel containing up to 85% ethanol (E85), with modifications including revised fuel injectors, upgraded fuel pumps, new fuel lines, an ethanol sensor and a recalibrated ECU.

While Maruti has not yet disclosed detailed performance figures or fuel efficiency numbers, the standard 1.2-litre Wagon R produces 91hp and 114Nm of torque.

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Minimal Cosmetic Changes

Visually, the Bioflex version remains largely identical to the regular Wagon R, apart from "Flex Fuel" decals on the side profile and a "Bioflex" badge on the tailgate. The cabin also remains familiar, featuring a black-and-beige theme and equipment based on the ZXi+ trim.

Features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, and electronic stability control. Being based on the top-end variant, it is also expected to offer front fog lamps, rear parking sensors, four speakers and rear AC vents.

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A Step Towards India's Ethanol Push

The launch comes as India continues to promote ethanol-blended fuels as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and lower emissions. Flex-fuel vehicles are capable of operating on varying blends of petrol and ethanol, allowing greater flexibility as fuel infrastructure evolves.