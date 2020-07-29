Anand Mahindra Holds First Virtual Shareholders' Meet; Shares His 'most Difficult' Moment

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra posted an image from Tech Mahindra Ltd's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday sharing his 'most difficult' moment from the meeting which was wearing a suit again after months. The Mahindra Group Chairman added that this time, however, he dressed up fully, with trousers instead of lungis under his jacket.

Anand Mahindra's lungi reference came from one of his tweets earlier this year where he had joked about how the pandemic and lockdown had made work from home the new norm, the best part of which was not having to dress up formally. He had also shared his personal anecdote of how he would often pair up his formal shirts with lungis underneath since only his top half would be visible during the video call meetings.

Tech Mahindra Ltd held its Annual Shareholder's Meeting on July 28. This was the first time the meeting was held virtually, keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

My first virtual Annual Shareholders’ Meeting today. As Chairman of Tech Mahindra. The most difficult part? Putting on a suit and tie again—after months. (With trousers, not a lungi, under the jacket!) 😊 pic.twitter.com/xsbnzyv6Cu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2020

Tech Mahindra showcases strong Q1 results

Tech Mahindra which is Mahindra's information technology services provider reported a consolidated net profit of ₹972 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021. Even amid the Coronavirus pandemic, its June quarter results were above expectations recording a 20.9% increase in its net profit with only a 4% fall in the revenue at Rs 9,106 crore. The profit before tax in Q1 is reported to be up by 32.89% from last years' Q4 quarter at Rs 1283.20 crore. On the other hand, manufacturing figures were down owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent lockdown marking an 11% decline.

