'I Have A Confession To Make': Anand Mahindra Reveals His WFH Dress Code & It's Hilarious

As India currently grapples with a 21-day lockdown, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a meme that expressed one of the biggest perks of working from home, that is, not having a dress code. Confessing of being guilty of doing this, Anand Mahindra shared his personal anecdote of how he would often pair up his formal shirts with lungis underneath since only his top half would be visible during the video call meetings. Twitter came forward to express their relatability to Mahindra's anecdote.

On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Here are some of the reactions

I am wearing unpressed t-shirts and shorts during these days. During video meetings, adjusting camera upto chin level to avoid clothes on video. It's my #jugaad — Vishal Gupta🇮🇳 (@Vishal_Reloaded) April 5, 2020

Good to know Sir that you are also a normal person like us, becomes easier to relate with — Manish Aggarwal (@CAManish2509) April 5, 2020

