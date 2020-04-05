The Debate
'I Have A Confession To Make': Anand Mahindra Reveals His WFH Dress Code & It's Hilarious

General News

As India currently grapples with a 21-day lockdown, Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a meme that expressed one of the biggest perks of working from home.

Anand Mahindra

As India currently grapples with a 21-day lockdown, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a meme that expressed one of the biggest perks of working from home, that is, not having a dress code. Confessing of being guilty of doing this, Anand Mahindra shared his personal anecdote of how he would often pair up his formal shirts with lungis underneath since only his top half would be visible during the video call meetings. Twitter came forward to express their relatability to Mahindra's anecdote. 

Read: Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Temporary Care Facilities To Tackle COVID-19

Read: ‘Extraordinary Safety’: Anand Mahindra Impressed With Cashier’s Technique

Here are some of the reactions

Read: 'Not Only Opened Kitchens But Also Hearts': Mahindra Group Turns Hunger Hero Amid Crisis

Read: Anand Mahindra Gets Flood Of Resolutions On 'After Coronavirus Pandemic We Will...' Task

