Andhra Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time: Here Is A Complete Guide

Andhra Bank is a medium-sized Public Sector Bank (PSB) of India. It was founded in 1923 by Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Government of India owns 90.85% of its share capital. Andhra Bank has its headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Plans to merge it with Union Bank of India were disclosed by Finance Minister of India in August 2019.
Andhra Bank has more than 2800 branches, 4 extension counters, 38 satellite offices and 3500+ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The bank entered in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Tripura during 2011-12. Andhra Bank is a leading bank in terms of Life Insurance Policies. If you are an account holder in Andhra Bank and want to know about its working hours and lunchtime, then read to know.
|
Working Day
|
Working Time
|
Andhra Bank Timings For Week days [Monday to Friday]
|
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|
Andhra Bank Timings on 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of Month
|
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|
Andhra Bank Timings on 2nd and 4th Saturday of Month
|
Closed
|
Andhra Bank Timings For all Sunday
|
Closed
|Andhra Bank's Lunch Timing
|
Not specified, usually between 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM
NEFT stands for National Electronic Funds Transfer. Funds are transferred to the credit account with the other participating Bank using RBI's NEFT service. RTGS stands for Real-Time Gross Settlement. The RTGS system facilitates the transfer of funds from accounts in one bank to another on a "real-time". The RTGS system is the fastest possible interbank money transfer facility available through secure banking channels in India.
|
Andhra Bank NEFT Timings
(Except 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays and National Holidays)
|08:00 am to 7:00 pm
|
Andhra Bank RTGS Timings
(Except 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays and National Holidays)
|08:00 am to 4:000 pm
There are two kinds of ATM’s, one is on-site and the other is off-site. ATMs that are located at the branch premises are on-site. ATM that are situated away from the branch is called off-site.
|Andhra Bank Total Number of ATMs
|On-site ATMs
|Off-site ATMs
|3792
|3025
|772
