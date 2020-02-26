Andhra Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time: Here Is A Complete Guide

Andhra Bank is a medium-sized Public Sector Bank (PSB) of India. It was founded in 1923 by Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Government of India owns 90.85% of its share capital. Andhra Bank has its headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Plans to merge it with Union Bank of India were disclosed by Finance Minister of India in August 2019.

Andhra Bank has more than 2800 branches, 4 extension counters, 38 satellite offices and 3500+ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The bank entered in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Tripura during 2011-12. Andhra Bank is a leading bank in terms of Life Insurance Policies. If you are an account holder in Andhra Bank and want to know about its working hours and lunchtime, then read to know.

Andhra Bank details

Working hours on weekdays is 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. First and third Saturday is working days and bank timings remain the same as the weekdays.

Banking transactions at the bank are permitted from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Apart from Sundays, banks remain shut on national holidays, according to the government rules.

Banks also remain closed on regional holidays which might vary from state to state.

Andhra Bank working hours and working days timing

Working Day Working Time Andhra Bank Timings For Week days [Monday to Friday] 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Andhra Bank Timings on 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of Month 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Andhra Bank Timings on 2nd and 4th Saturday of Month Closed Andhra Bank Timings For all Sunday Closed

What is Andhra Bank's lunch timing?

It is advised to not visit the bank just before the lunch hour as you might have to wait for a long time. Take note of the regional holidays from your branch to avoid inconvenience.

Do not visit the bank just before the closing hours or else you may not be allowed to enter the bank for your works.

The staff has half an hour off for lunch.

Andhra Bank's Lunch Timing Not specified, usually between 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM

What are Andhra Bank's NEFT and RTGS Timings?

NEFT stands for National Electronic Funds Transfer. Funds are transferred to the credit account with the other participating Bank using RBI's NEFT service. RTGS stands for Real-Time Gross Settlement. The RTGS system facilitates the transfer of funds from accounts in one bank to another on a "real-time". The RTGS system is the fastest possible interbank money transfer facility available through secure banking channels in India.

Currently, NEFT transactions can be done from 08:00 am to 7:00 pm. It works on all days except on 2nd & 4th Saturday of the month, Sundays, and National Holidays. The fund will reach to the other end within 2 hours of remittance on the same day.

Currently, the RTGS timings on any given working day is 08:00 am – 4:00 pm on Regular days including Saturdays, except Second and Fourth Saturdays of the Month.

Andhra Bank NEFT Timings (Except 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays and National Holidays) 08:00 am to 7:00 pm Andhra Bank RTGS Timings (Except 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays and National Holidays) 08:00 am to 4:000 pm

How many ATMs does Andhra Bank have?

There are two kinds of ATM’s, one is on-site and the other is off-site. ATMs that are located at the branch premises are on-site. ATM that are situated away from the branch is called off-site.

Andhra Bank Total Number of ATMs On-site ATMs Off-site ATMs 3792 3025 772

Disclaimer: The information provided is as of December 2019. Timings, above are subject to change. The information is according to the official website of the bank and leading online portals.