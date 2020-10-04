Harsh Goenka Shares Inspirational Words Of JRD Tata; Says 'his Words Have Been My Beacon'

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share inspirational words of wisdom which Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata, once told him in order to excel in life. Goenka said the words JRD Tata has always been his 'beacon' in life. He shared the post on October 3 on his microblogging site and has gathered over 2,500 likes and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop saying how much the words left them inspired.

'Remember this...'

Here is what JRD Tata told Goenka that he continues to cherish and get inspired by: “Son, it may take long, but there is only one way towards your destination, and that’s the way of truth. Remember this”- these words of Mr. JRD Tata to me have always been like my beacon.

It won’t be wrong to point out that these words can serve as a life lesson for many as a lot of netizens agreed to the words and shared their views about the same.

"For many, destination is important & not the route! But destination itself is not truth because you know the reality when you reach there! It is utmost important to be sure that the path you are taking is truthful ! Because in the end Truth will prevail! सत्यमेव जयते!" said a user. “That was JRD… Let me add, you always bring out the ‘Harsh’ truth sir,” expressed another.

"Truth and faith is priceless and hard way to walk. Walk alone with your own. It's gives happy life and happy sleeping everyday. J. R. D. Is great truthfollwer and faithmaker" said another user.

“He was a genius, a gigantic inspirational thorough and thorough gentleman, a true legend one of my favourite hero who I have looked up to,” wrote a Twitter user.

