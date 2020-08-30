Harsh Goenka Cites Mario Game To Depict How 'we’re Coasting Past COVID-19', Netizens Agree

A relatable video shared by the business conglomerate Harsh Goenka about day-to-day challenges of overcoming the COVID-19 crisis has got the Internet agreeing to the witty demonstration. Drawing a comparison with the popular game of Super Mario, Goenka emulated the survival from the impact of the coronavirus onto our lives to the survival in the game, which, he indicated needed a unique set of skillset and patience. Sharing a glimpse from the game of Mario trying to overcome the hurdles, Goenka says in the caption that this is exactly how we’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 29.9 million views, the users agreed that indeed one required “superhuman gaming skills” to battle the malignant pandemic. While a few appreciated Goenka’s sense of humour, many others agreed to the business tycoon’s perspective on a serious note. “This game was so difficult to pass amidst so many barriers. Those who passed, hats off to their level of dedication and precision,” a user wrote, thoughtful about the co-relation.

“Like in the game when we play how much ever u try u die, similarly how much ever u try and avoid f COVID has to happen will happen in spite of you taking as many precautions you want. My doctor said all in India will get it at least once,” wrote another giving another insight to the situation. “Very apt sir. From aspiring to he superhumans, most people today would be happy enough being super Mario,” said the third. “The ride that never ends like a pendulum back and forth up and down,” wrote the fourth.

How we are all trying to coast past Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/a66sarNDym — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 29, 2020

Internet hops on the discussions

Goenka has often shared witty posts that provide food for thought or a positive insight amid the coronavirus pandemic. In one such post earlier, he inspiring post about tips to invite “happiness” in one’s life that sparked a healthy discussion on the internet. The RPG enterprises chairman in the post stressed on the need to live in the “now” and becoming more solution-oriented in order to feel comfortable in the living. Captioned as “Tips for happiness”, the post includes six points about how can achieve a happy and fulfilled life. Goenka stressed that the primary step towards a happy life is to “stop looking for it” as he discussed other points that impressed the internet.

This is much more tougher then Abhimanu's Chakraview.😂 — akshay maniar (@aksraj76) August 29, 2020

Very apt sir. From aspiring to he super humans, most people today would be happy enough being super mario! 😄😄 — Suvranjan Biswas (@SuvranjanBiswas) August 29, 2020

Is it virus ? Or govt policy? Some clever person can escape from this. — Gravity Hologram Solutions (@HologramGravity) August 30, 2020

I think we are giving tooooo much importance to the virus we are all getting encapsulated Ito this belief 🙏🏻🙏🏻😋😋😅😅😅😅😅😅 — saroj mehta (@mehta_saroj) August 30, 2020

Good example to show that it does involve taking a few steps back to move far ahead — a.jain (@BhrahmaGyan) August 29, 2020

I was a big fan of this very game of #SuperMario and would love to play again, but I never got this much hard level. — Rohan Raj (@Rohan99382826) August 29, 2020

This game was so difficult to pass amidst so many barriers.. Those who passed , hats of to their level of dedication & precision.. — Sunny J 🇮🇳 (@WeGet_SunnY) August 29, 2020

How I wish #COVIDー19 could be avoided by gaming wizards ! I am sure for the many gaming campions someone would have made a pass through solution quicker than it is taking for vaccine ! — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) August 29, 2020

Whoever the gamer is has super human gaming skills .. unless this is CGI 😂 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) August 29, 2020

